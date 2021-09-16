V/H/S/94 Trailer: The Found Footage Horror Series Is Back And Going After Your '90s Nostalgia

Just when you thought it was safe to throw out that old VHS player in the attic, the trailer for "V/H/S/94" is here to win you back with another gruesome collection of found footage horror stories.

Jane Austen didn't quite have it right: it is a truth universally acknowledged that a horror fan in October must be in want of an anthology to watch. For many, it's George A. Romero's 1982 classic "Creepshow" with its wacky EC Comics vibe, while a younger crowd might reach for their copy of Michael Dougherty's robust Halloween-specific '07 collection "Trick 'r Treat." Personally, I'm an Amicus girl and I pop Roy Ward Baker's "Asylum" in the DVD player as soon as the leaves go brown.

For those with a taste for adventure, the "V/H/S" films bump the needle a little higher with segments that go beyond entertainment and into far more unsettling territory. The first, titled simply "V/H/S," stormed onto the scene in 2012 under the sponsorship of Bloody Disgusting, sporting videotapes containing various stories, each from a different director. Two sequels and a spinoff ("Siren") later, the franchise is back again and twice as mean with "V/H/S/94."