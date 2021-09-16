Threshold Clip Takes You On A Foreboding Road Trip [Exclusive]

For such a relatively tiny movie, Arrow is certainly rolling out the red carpet, giving "Threshold" the kind of feature-packed disc worthy of a major motion picture.

The package includes the film in a High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation, for starters. It contains not one but two audio commentaries with the directors paired with producer Lauren Bates and lead actors Joey Millin and Madison West, as well as a second with the directors and editor William Ford-Conway. There's a feature-length documentary titled "Crossing the Threshold," a color correction breakdown called "Elevating iPhone Footage," a soundtrack feature called "The Sounds of Threshold" and two roundtable discussions on indie horror. Finally, it comes with the original script outline, two trailers, an image gallery and an illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anton Bitel.

This is a great chance to support the fledgling careers of two filmmakers who clearly have a vision, know how to craft a story and may go on to big things in the future. You can order your copy of the "Threshold" Blu-ray on Amazon by clicking here!