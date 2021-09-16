Love Life Season 2 Teaser: It's William Jackson Harper's Turn To Find Love In HBO Max Series

"Love Life" was first described as focusing on "the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever." The anthology series kicked off its first season last year, with the premiere of HBO Max, as one of the very first original series on the service. It's weekly episode releases must've kept people returning for more, because HBO wasted no time green lighting a second run.

Season 2 starts a new journey, throwing us back into the New York dating scene. Our lead Marcus Watkins (Harper) is new to single life, after exiting a years-long relationship that he expected to last forever. It's not entirely unlike the beginning of Anna Kendrick's Darby in season 1, unexpectedly thrust back into the dating game after a difficult breakup.

As for Harper, this isn't his first time searching for a soulmate: we've seen him play a romantic lead of sorts on NBC's "The Good Place," as the anxious and indecisive Chidi. Somehow, all of the characters' over-agonizing was cute, largely helped by his supportive nature and innate sense of morality. Best of all, his chemistry with Kristen Bell made their slow-burn relationship well worth the wait. Based on the teaser, Marcus will follow in Darby's path — jumping in and out of new relationships until something finally clicks into place.

If, like me, you also happened to miss out on the first season of "Love Life," here's some good news: the season 2 teaser reveals nothing about Darby's ending. Sure, she appears in a wedding dress, but her story is a romantic comedy — it was always going to end with marriage. Most importantly, there's no hint to who she ends up with, so you can still go back and catch up on the first season! On the other hand, the joy of an anthology is that you don't necessarily need to see every season. While Darby is expected to make a few appearances throughout Marcus' story, the second season will stand on its own.

Season 2 of "Love Life" also stars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell, with Keith David narrating the season. Recurring stars include Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, Steven Boyer, and John Earl Jelks, along with familiar faces from season 1, Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune.

The series will premiere on October 28, 2021 with its first three episodes, then follow-up with 4 episodes on November 4, with the final four airing on November 11.

Here's the official synopsis for the second season of "Love Life."

Season two of the Max Original LOVE LIFE, a romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on "Marcus Watkins" (Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.