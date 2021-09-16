Sex Education Season 3 Final Trailer: Time To Talk About The Voicemail

Spoilers for season 2 of "Sex Education" below.

At the end of the show's sophomore season, after the rollercoaster ride that is his relationship with Maeve, Otis finally built up the courage to confess his feelings — via voicemail, of course. Minus the fact that he doesn't say any of it to her face, Otis' message is an honest and heartfelt declaration, as he finally admits, "it's always been you." Then, in a horrific act of violence against our emotions, the message is deleted by none other than Maeve's neighbor Isaac (George Robinson), who's also in love with her.

The early trailers for season 3 would have us believe that this was the end for any chances of the Maeve/Otis relationship. But at long last, Netflix has decided to grant us some hope. Based on the trailer, Otis has once again worked up some courage — just enough to ask Maeve about the voicemail she never heard. When she asks what it said, Otis tries to brush it off completely and we launch into a look at the season ahead.

In season 3, relationship problems are abundant. Maeve and Otis have grown apart, and even the newly dating Adam (Connor Swindells) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) have a bumpy road ahead, as Adam struggles to reveal their relationship to his mother. Even Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) look to be having a rough time, despite the euphoria of their season 2 get-together. As for Otis, it turns out that his mystery lover might just be the Untouchable leader herself, Ruby (Mimi Keene).

Throughout the tears, Eric is back at it again, delivering another inspirational speech and echoing Adam's mother with his wise words: if you love someone, "you should tell them that you love them." Whether he's giving this much needed advice to Otis or not, it's quite possible that our favorite sex-advising teen picks up on it anyway. When Maeve asks about the voicemail once again, he finally opens his mouth to answer. But whether he has it in him to repeat those three magic words — and whether or not they're still true — won't be revealed until the show finally hits Netflix in, mercifully, a few more hours.

Along with all the wallowing, lovestruck teens, season 3 also continues the story of Otis' mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) and her pregnancy, which sees her getting support from her new bestie and Adam's mom, Maureen (Samantha Spiro). The two struck up a semi-reluctant friendship last season, that turned out to be a meaningful bond for them both. Meanwhile, their kids will be dealing with the arrival of a new strict headteacher (Jemima Kirk) who's looking to take all the fun out of the Moordale name. But good luck to her, because these kids are nothing if not chaotic.

Season 3 of "Sex Education" arrives to Netflix on September 17, 2021.

Check out the official synopsis for the new season below.

It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.