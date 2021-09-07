Sex Education Season 3 Trailer: The Sex School Returns With Strict New Rules

In a lot of ways, "Sex Education" is serving up everything we already loved about the show: all our favorite characters are back at school, wreaking havoc for their teachers as they continue their personal journeys of self discovery. Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) is serving up the best of Moordale fashion, Maeve (Emma Mackey) can be seen gathering her girls for some chaos and Otis (Asa Butterfield) is delivering some much needed, heartfelt advice about staying true to yourself. But a lot has changed in their lives, especially after the madness of season 2. At long last, the time has come to reckon with the finale.

Let's take a look at the good news first: Eric and Adam (Connor Swindells) are finally an item, seen walking hand-in-hand down the school halls. And while it's a tragedy that Maeve and Otis still can't find their way to each other, it's worth celebrating that Otis continues to grow more comfortable with his own sexuality. He even found himself a secret lover, who's dragging him down hallways and into dark corners to make out. And so the speculation begins — who is Otis' latest love interest?

Moving on to the unfortunate changes: the big news of the season is the arrival of a new headmistress, played by Jemima Kirk, who's hellbent on changing the reputation of Moordale and "improving" its rowdy bunch of students. This happens to involve the introduction of some horrendous school uniforms, which surely won't go over well with Eric or Maeve ... or any other student who values their self-expression. They also don't appreciate the schools new approach to teacher sex-ed, which seems to veer pretty deep into "abstinence or death" territory.

But like Otis' attempt at growing facial hair, these new changes might not last through the season. It seems like Otis is pretty serious about quitting the sex clinic, but it's hard to imagine him giving up completely. This season also sees his mother, Gillian Anderson's Jean dealing with the difficulties of a new pregnancy.

Season 3 introduces Jason Issacs as Michael Groff's (Alistair Petrie) older brother and adds Dua Saleh to the cast. The series also stars Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick.

Season 3 of "Sex Education" premieres on September 17, 2021.

Check out the official synopsis below.

It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.