One Night In Miami Is Coming To The Criterion Collection

The film is based on the real-life gathering of some of the most influential and talented people of the Civil Rights era. The story has Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown confronting each other over their positions during a period of unprecedented change and upheaval. The film is based on a play of the same name, and while it is a fictional account of this very contentious evening, there's a ring of truth to the personas we all recognize.

The cast is outstanding. Leslie Odom Jr., in particular, stands out as Sam Cooke, who is conflicted because he views his success in the white world as being the exact kind of change Malcolm X is trying to achieve while also recognizing that one Black performer's success doesn't mean equality for everyone of color. It's also a beautifully shot and paced film and the script is very sharp.

In short, "One Night in Miami" is essentially the ideal quasi-biographical Oscar-bait kind of movie, and yet it kinda got shut out of last year's admittedly bizarre awards ceremony. The film was only nominated for three awards: Best Adapted Screenplay for Kemp Powers, Best Supporting Actor for Leslie Odom Jr., and Best Original Song for "Speak Now" by Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom Jr.

While it is bizarre that Regina King was overlooked and the film itself didn't make the cut for Best Picture consideration, it looks like its legacy as a top drama will be cemented by this Criterion release. The label will have fun and release the odd "Armageddon" or "RoboCop," but for the most part, it's essentially a spine-numbered film school. They treat all their releases as preservationists, doing their best to make sure these films are never lost to the grind of time.