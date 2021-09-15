Gwendoline Christie Cast In Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams Spinoff Series

"Wednesday" will follow the adolescent goth girl as she attempts to figure out her supernatural abilities while solving a bunch of supernatural mysteries. Along with Jenna Ortega as the eponymous Wednesday, the series is filling out its allotment of series regular roles very nicely, with Collider reporting that "Game of Thrones" veteran and gender-bent Lucifer for Netflix's "The Sandman" series will be stepping in to portray Larissa Weems, the principle of Nevermore Academy and a longtime nemesis to former classmate Morticia Addams (Zeta-Jones). With the previous announcement that Guzmán is set to play Gomez Addams and much of the rest of the cast in place, that leaves characters such as Pugsley, Thing, and Lurch left to be revealed. Well, wouldn't you know it? They have been revealed!

Collider also notes that relative newcomers Issac Ordonez has been cast as Wednesday's brother Pugsley Addams and Victor Dorobantu as Thing, along with George Burcea as Lurch. In addition, the smaller and more supporting roles will include Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker, Iman Marson as Lucas Walker, William Houston as Joseph Crackstone, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago, Oliver Watson as Kent, Calum Ross as Rowan, and Johnna Dias Watson as Divina.

Burton directs and executive produces the series, joined by Al Gough and Miles Millar ("Smallville," "Into the Badlands") as co-showrunners. All eight episodes of "Wednesday" will premiere at a yet-to-be-announced date. You can check out the logline below:

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."