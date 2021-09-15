Generation Canceled By HBO Max After Just One Season

Why can't we have nice things? Or at the very least, why can't they last longer? Earlier this year, we got a very nice thing in the form of the new HBO Max series "Generation" (stylized "Genera+ion"), an ensemble story about a group of high schoolers learning about life, love, and family in a conservative California community. For a grand total of 16 episodes (delivered in two eight-episode batches), "Generation" was pure, ambitious, chaotic fun. But now its time to bid the show an early goodbye.

The cancelation of a beloved TV show is a very frustrating kind of pain that fans of the teen dramedy sadly became acquainted with this week. A spokesperson for the streaming platform said in a statement (via EW):

"We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion. We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration."

Any chance we can Manifest-style bring this show back to life? It seems extremely unlikely, but fans are making a well-intentioned effort: the hashtags #RenewGeneration and #SaveGeneration are already calling for the show's resurrection. But part of the problem is that the audience watching "Generation" wasn't big enough to begin with. The biggest shame is that an audience for this series certainly exists. Overdramatic Gen Z-inspired teen dramas are all the rage: the recent popularity of "Love Victor," "Euphoria," "Cruel Summer," "Never Have I Ever," and the "Gossip Girl" reboot are all proof. But "Generation" doesn't share a whodunit mystery with "Cruel Summer" or even an over-elaborate premise with "Gossip Girl."

Sadly, this news follows the cancelation of "Betty," the "Skate Kitchen" spinoff that was one of the most diverse, female-led series on air. Like "Generation," the show celebrated a range of young LGBTQ+ voices. In tandem with axing these two shows, HBO renewed "Gossip Girl" — an inconsistent show that wasn't nearly as heartfelt but at least it has that sweet, sweet name recognition.