Watch Kathryn Bigelow Direct A Scene With The New iPhone

The release of the latest iPhone has been accompanied by the usual fanfare; Apple always does a dramatic rollout for its new product, and the iPhone 13 is no exception. This time, the company has enlisted a couple of filmmakers, who are no stranger to doing dramatizations, to help model the moviemaking possibilities of the iPhone 13.

A new video shows Kathryn Bigelow, the Oscar-winning director of "The Hurt Locker," and Greig Fraser, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of "Lion," using the iPhone 13 to shoot scenes in a variety of different film genres. They're there on the ground, filming a Western, a war movie, a sci-fi horror chase, an action fight in a hallway, and a romantic drama. Only instead of lugging around big pieces of camera equipment, they're using an iPhone 13, which they say could "change the language of cinema in a very positive way."

It was in 2010, the year of the iPhone 4, that Bigelow became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director. Since then, we've seen whole films shot on an iPhone, like Steven Soderbergh's "Unsane." The iPhone 13, however, has a new Cinematic mode that will enable users to fiddle with focus and shoot in ProRes.

Check out the video below.