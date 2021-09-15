The Morning Watch: Seth Meyers Remembers Norm Macdonald, Stan & Ollie: Fact Or Fiction & More

In this edition, listen to Seth Meyers pay tribute to former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Norm Macdonald after the comedian passed away yesterday. Plus, see how accurate the movie "Stan & Ollie" was in telling the story of comedy icons Laurel and Hardy. And finally, Daniel Radcliffe sits down to answer even more of the web's most searched questions about him in a new autocomplete interview.