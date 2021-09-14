The Movies That Made Us Season 3 Will Focus On Your Favorite Horror Movies

Non-horror additions include "Coming to America," John Landis' romantic comedy starring Eddie Murphy as a fictional African prince who comes to America looking for love and "Robocop," Paul Verhoeven's science-fiction classic about a cyborg law enforcement official who takes down crime by any means necessary (like that time Robocop shot that dude in the junk).

The rest of the season, however, belongs to horror.

James Cameron's "Aliens," John Carpenter's "Halloween," Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and Sean S. Cunningham's "Friday the 13th" are all being featured. Considering all of these titles have gotten the individual feature-length (or series-length, in some cases) documentary treatment, it will be interesting to see if "The Movies That Made Us" brings any new information to the table that hasn't already been consumed by horror's most rabid fans.

It's important to note that the episodes previously released for the holiday special will be included as part of season three. What that means for the future of "The Holiday Movies That Made Us" is still unknown.

At the very least, this is a great way to showcase iconic horror movies to audiences who might not otherwise understand their importance deeper than recognizing a slasher character on a costume rack at a Spirit Halloween.

The trailer for season 3 is currently available to watch on Netflix.