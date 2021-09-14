The Movies That Made Us Season 3 Will Focus On Your Favorite Horror Movies
The hugely popular Netflix docuseries "The Movies That Made Us" is returning for a third season on October 12 and finally giving a massive subset of the show's fanbase what they've been craving ... episodes dedicated to some of their favorite and most influential horror films.
Since the earliest days of cinema, horror has consistently been one of the most prolific and profitable genres of film. The cultural impact of horror movies cannot be denied, and it's a real treat for fans of all things spooky that such a well-liked series known for highlighting definitive pop-culture touchstones is able to recognize this fact.
What is The Movies That Made Us About?
A spin-off of the series "The Toys That Made Us" which dissected the history and legacy of popular toy trends, "The Movies That Made Us" is a series compiled of mini-documentaries centered on some of the most influential films ever made featuring behind the scenes footage and interviews with cast and crew.
The first two seasons featured classics like "Jurassic Park," "Die Hard," "Back to the Future," "Home Alone," and "Ghostbusters." Additionally, a special Christmas edition of the show called "The Holiday Movies That Made Us" was released last December highlighting "Elf" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
What Movies are Featured on Season 3?
Non-horror additions include "Coming to America," John Landis' romantic comedy starring Eddie Murphy as a fictional African prince who comes to America looking for love and "Robocop," Paul Verhoeven's science-fiction classic about a cyborg law enforcement official who takes down crime by any means necessary (like that time Robocop shot that dude in the junk).
The rest of the season, however, belongs to horror.
James Cameron's "Aliens," John Carpenter's "Halloween," Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and Sean S. Cunningham's "Friday the 13th" are all being featured. Considering all of these titles have gotten the individual feature-length (or series-length, in some cases) documentary treatment, it will be interesting to see if "The Movies That Made Us" brings any new information to the table that hasn't already been consumed by horror's most rabid fans.
It's important to note that the episodes previously released for the holiday special will be included as part of season three. What that means for the future of "The Holiday Movies That Made Us" is still unknown.
At the very least, this is a great way to showcase iconic horror movies to audiences who might not otherwise understand their importance deeper than recognizing a slasher character on a costume rack at a Spirit Halloween.
The trailer for season 3 is currently available to watch on Netflix.