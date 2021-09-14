Marvel's What If...? Mid-Season Trailer Teases Madness In The Multiverse

As you can see, there's a recap of Episode 4 featuring Stephen Strange's evil alter ego Strange Supreme, who we last saw consumed by grief at the loss of Dr. Christine Palmer. Some have even speculated that it is, in fact, Strange Supreme in the recent trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Whatever the case, you can certainly listen to our podcast breakdown of that episode right here!

Another particular joy to behold in this new teaser is the unlikely pairing of Starlord T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Steve Gerber's cult hero Howard the Duck (Seth Green, reprising his cameo role from "Guardians of the Galaxy") from Episode 2. What were the Vegas odds on that pairing?

We also catch glimpses of Korg (Taika Waititi), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Ego The Living Planet (Kurt Russell) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), last seen in yesterday's "Die Hard"-esque trailer for his own Disney+ live-action series.

"What If...?" is a series of reimaginings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe strung together through the dispassionate eyes of The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), and featuring many of the original movie stars reprising their roles including. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley serving as head writer. The current Disney+ schedule has episode 6 debuting on September 15, episode 7 on September 22, Episode 8 on September 29 and the ninth episode/season finale on October 6.