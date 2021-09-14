The Morning Watch: Hawkeye Trailer Easter Eggs, VFX Artists React To Seth Rogen Movies With Seth Rogen & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a closer look at Marvel's first trailer for the upcoming "Hawkeye" series with a rundown of Easter eggs, comic references, and Marvel Cinematic Universe callbacks. Plus, watch as the VFX artists from Corridor Crew react to the work done on movies like "The Interview," "Green Hornet," and "This Is The End" with Seth Rogen making a guest appearance. And finally, watch a nearly two-hour conversation between writer/director Kevin Smith and actor Steve Buscemi from a recent charity benefit.