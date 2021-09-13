Jennifer Hudson Is One Award Away From A Rare EGOT

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: you've got to give it to EGOT winners. Jennifer Hudson, currently starring in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect," has got the EGO part down. She even has an EGO ring to prove it.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. It's a rare bunch of artists, Renaissance women and men, who hold the distinction of having won all four of those awards. Whoopi Goldberg and Rita Moreno are two examples of women who have already done it.

Hudson actually won one of her two Grammys, a Best Musical Theater Album award, for her role in a Broadway revival of "The Color Purple." The film adaptation of Alice Walker's novel earned Goldberg her first Oscar nomination. (She later won for "Ghost.")

Hudson's other Grammy was for her self-titled debut album, made after she appeared in the third season of "American Idol." It was "American Idol" that first launched her to stardom.

Last week, as reported in Entertainment Weekly, Hudson took home an Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program. It was for her executive producer role on "Baba Yaga," which EW identifies as "a 27-minute interactive fairytale story made for Oculus Quest."

Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, Glenn Close, and Hudson herself lend their voices to "Baba Yaga."