Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer: The Locke Kids Face More Foes In The Netflix Show

Netflix teased yesterday that the season 2 trailer was coming and that "new magic will be forged." What kind of magic? Probably not the good kind given the Locke kids' luck.

"Locke & Key" is based on the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. The story follows the Locke family, who have moved into their father's ancestral home, Keyhouse, after he was mysteriously murdered. The children end up finding magical keys in their home that can do supernatural things like physically take them inside their psyche or leave their bodies in ghost-like fashion. In exploring the different keys, however, they wake up a malevolent force that will do whatever it takes to steal those keys for themselves.

At the end of the first season of the Netflix series, the Locke kids, along with their friends, think they've banished that evil entity. We find out, however, that they haven't, and what that means for them in season 2 can't be anything good. Given that Netflix already greenlit season 3 of the show, chances are things won't all be resolved by the end of this season either, but at least we can rest somewhat easy knowing there will be a third season coming down the pipeline.

"Locke & Key" stars Darby Stanchfield as the mother, Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, and Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke. Carlton Cuse ("Lost," "Bates Motel") and Meredith Averill ("The Haunting of Hill House") showrun the coming-of-age series about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Season 2 of "Locke & Key" will unlock on Netflix in October 2021. Read the synopsis for "Locke & Key" below.

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death.