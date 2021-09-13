Knives Out 2 Just Finished Filming (But Rian Johnson Really Wants You To Watch Annette)

"Knives Out" was an unambiguous hit when it came out in 2019. The feature was a murder mystery with a stellar cast, including Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, an inspector with the oddest Southern accent. The story was a whodunit tracking the death of a wealthy author, played by Christopher Plummer. It was Blanc's job to figure out how he died, and had a slew of suspects to choose from, including characters played by Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and Ana de Armas.

The movie was incredibly popular — no small feat these days for a film not based on existing IP. It was so popular, in fact, that Netflix forked over $400 million to secure the exclusive rights to "Knives Out 2" and "Knives Out 3."

After some Covid delays, production on the sequel kicked off in Greece in June 2021, and Johnson just shared today that filming is finally over. "We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery," Johnson tweeted.

We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery and also I finally watched Annette and holy shit itâ€™s amazing. Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax! — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 13, 2021

Johnson goes on in the tweet to share that he just watched "Annette," and quite enjoyed it. "I finally watched Annette and holy sh*t it's amazing," he continued. "Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax!"

Not everyone might agree with Johnson's take on Leos Carax's "Annette" (see our review here), since it's an undoubtedly interesting film that swings big but arguably misses. Almost everyone, however, should be excited that "Knives Out 2" is one step closer to making its way to the screen.

The ensemble sequel also has an extensive cast full of A-list talent. Craig is back reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, of course, and he's joined by Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, and Madelyn Cline. We don't yet know who exactly this smorgasbord of actors are playing, but given the structure of the films, chances are that one of them is a murderer!

Who gets murdered and the identity of the murderer will sadly remain a mystery until we can watch the movie. The good news is that, while we don't have an official release date yet, we'll likely see it on Netflix sometime in 2022.