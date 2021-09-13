Watch The Apocalyptic Opening Scene Of Y: The Last Man
Perfectly timed with the release of the first three episodes, the opening scene of "Y: The Last Man" is now available on YouTube. The scene sets the table for the season to follow, introducing the characters' post-apocalyptic world in all its chaos, and letting loose Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), the last biological man left on earth. At Yorick's side is the character already primed to steal the show, his pet monkey, Ampersand.
Check out this exciting first look at "Y: The Last Man."
The Opening Scene of Y: The Last Man
Not gonna lie, a world without men sounds pretty tempting... Just kidding, of course — especially because in "Y: The Last Man," it comes at a pretty hefty cost. In the series, a mysterious cataclysmic event has wiped out every mammal with a Y chromosome, except for Yorick and Ampersand. It results in numerous disasters, the loss of millions and infrastructural collapse so devastating that society essentially crumbles and devolves into chaos.
While no one else is seen in this first clip, the series will follow a set of characters doing their best to hold humanity together. However hard they try, extinction looms on the horizon and the remaining people are struggling with the complete loss of normalcy. To make matters worse, rival factions have their own ideas about reconstructing the world — some a tad more violently than others.
The opening scene doesn't delve too deeply into any of this though, it's all about showing off the post-apocalypse staples: a big city turned ghost town, car pile ups, blood smears and more dead bodies than the eye can see. And in much lighter news, we get to see Yorick work some magic for Ampersand. But however adorable their dynamic is, we're quickly reminded of the world's violence when a helicopter falls, threatening their lives. It's safe to assume this will match the show's tone pretty well — moments of levity with heavy reminders of what's at stake.
Along with Schnetzer, the series also stars Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Diana Bang.
Here's the official synopsis for the show.
Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.
The Long Wait Is (Mostly) Over
Fans of the comic have been waiting a very long time for this adaptation to finally arrive. Or any adaptation, for that matter.
Years ago, there were big plans for a "Y: The Last Man" movie, which director D.J Caruso envisioned as a trilogy. The project proved too ambitious for Lionsgate, who wanted to trim it down to a standalone film. However the creative team agreed that Yorick's story — which spans 60 issues —could not be so drastically condensed. Eventually, came time for this FX series, announced years ago in 2015. After numerous setbacks and even more after that, long-suffering fans can finally rejoice. For the most part, anyway.
Hulu is really drawing out the wait: the first three episodes are now available on the streamer but the rest of the season comes to FX on Hulu slowly, with weekly releases expected through October.
The first three episodes of "Y: The Last Man" are streaming now on Hulu.