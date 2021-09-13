Watch The Apocalyptic Opening Scene Of Y: The Last Man

Not gonna lie, a world without men sounds pretty tempting... Just kidding, of course — especially because in "Y: The Last Man," it comes at a pretty hefty cost. In the series, a mysterious cataclysmic event has wiped out every mammal with a Y chromosome, except for Yorick and Ampersand. It results in numerous disasters, the loss of millions and infrastructural collapse so devastating that society essentially crumbles and devolves into chaos.

While no one else is seen in this first clip, the series will follow a set of characters doing their best to hold humanity together. However hard they try, extinction looms on the horizon and the remaining people are struggling with the complete loss of normalcy. To make matters worse, rival factions have their own ideas about reconstructing the world — some a tad more violently than others.

The opening scene doesn't delve too deeply into any of this though, it's all about showing off the post-apocalypse staples: a big city turned ghost town, car pile ups, blood smears and more dead bodies than the eye can see. And in much lighter news, we get to see Yorick work some magic for Ampersand. But however adorable their dynamic is, we're quickly reminded of the world's violence when a helicopter falls, threatening their lives. It's safe to assume this will match the show's tone pretty well — moments of levity with heavy reminders of what's at stake.

Along with Schnetzer, the series also stars Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Diana Bang.

Here's the official synopsis for the show.

Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.