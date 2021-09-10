This Cry Macho Featurette Is All About Some Guy Named Clint Eastwood, Ever Hear Of Him?

As far as the movie it is promoting is concerned, I can't say I'm more or less excited to see it, but as a film fan, I do appreciate that we're showing Clint Eastwood the love and appreciation he deserves while he's still with us. Too often it takes an actor or filmmaking dying for appreciation of the legacy left behind to come spilling out from the industry and film obsessives.

I'll give the featurette this: I honestly didn't register that it has been almost 30 years since Eastwood has climbed up on a horse until I watched it. That is my Clint Eastwood, thanks in no small part to my stepfather's endless viewings of Sergio Leone's "Man With No Name Trilogy," especially "The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly," throughout my childhood.

There is something about seeing Eastwood in a cowboy hat, sitting on a horse, that just feels right, you know? It's no wonder that so much real estate is dedicated to that aspect of his new movie in this clever bit of marketing.