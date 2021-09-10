Expendables 4 Recruits Andy Garcia To The Cast

Actor Andy Garcia knows his way around an ensemble film, and now the actor is set to star in one of the biggest action ensembles on the planet. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Garcia will be joining the cast of the upcoming action sequel "The Expendables 4".

Garcia, who many fans know from the "Ocean's" films, will once more be joining a massive cast of high-profile stars. This time, they'll be kicking butts instead of running heists because "The Expendables" movies are a little more rough and tumble. The action franchise from Lionsgate and Millennium Media follows a group of veteran mercenaries played by some of the biggest action stars in the world, led by Sylvester Stallone.

This entry will center on Jason Statham's character, Lee Christmas, which had Stallone joking that the title was "Expendables 4: A Christmas Story" back in August. Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will also reprise their roles from the previous films. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa round out the cast, making their franchise debuts. Jaa seems like an especially fun fit, given his status as a martial arts expert.

The script was written by Spenser Cohen, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connelly. "Need for Speed" director and former stuntman Scott Waugh is set to direct. Details are being kept secret, but you can bet there will be loads of explosions and one-liners. Garcia will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables on their dangerous mission. What that mission will be, or if Garcia's CIA agent character is up to the task, is anybody's guess.