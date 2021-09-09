There's A Teddy Ruxpin Movie In The Works, Because We Really Do Live In The Weirdest Timeline

The toy, which has both enriched and haunted a generation with its phrases and reportedly spontaneous random activation, came onto the scene in 1985, courtesy of creator Ken Forsse. Teddy's eyes and mouth would move like an animatronic puppet, and a soothing cassette tape inserted into his back would handle the audio. Kids ate it up, and Ruxpin became the hot ticket in Christmas catalogs across North America in the mid-80s. Forsse, who passed in 2014, is the subject of his own upcoming documentary highlighting his creations and time with Disney. "Ken Forsee: Come Dream With Me" is slated for a 2022 release.

Personally, I'm optimistic but I also have concerns. I thoroughly enjoyed one part of the new "Sonic" and "Space Jam" films: their baddies. Jim Carrey (as Sonic foil Dr. Robotnik) and Don Cheadle (as Al G. Rhythm) are out there having the time of their lives, easily the most enjoyable parts of each respective IP milking. Old heads may remember the villains of Teddy's animated series "The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin" (a whole post for another day — it ended on a cliffhanger!), the Monsters and Villains Organization (M.A.V.O. if you're nasty). They dabbled in wizardry, magic crystals, and trolls per the trends of the decade.

It'll be interesting to see if these bad guys follow suit with the quippy, fresh-dressed bullies of "Sonic The Hedgehog" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy." It's what the kids seem to like these days, anyway. As a parent, it's not me they want to impress — they just want my sweet, sweet merch money.

Will the new Teddy want to be their friend, as the old tape in his back suggests? Or will he dab and play Fortnite while roasting his playmates? Time will tell.