The Morning Watch: The Band Of Brothers Podcast Has Arrived, The True Story Behind Netflix's Worth & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out the first episode of the new "Band of Brothers" podcast, which retraces Easy Company's journey in the HBO war drama series executive produced by Tom Hanks. Plus, learn the true story behind the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which has been turned into the Netflix original movie "Worth" starring Michael Keaton. And finally, watch as Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton partake in Kid Theater in some throwback clips from "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.