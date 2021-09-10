The Morning Watch: The Band Of Brothers Podcast Has Arrived, The True Story Behind Netflix's Worth & More
In this edition, check out the first episode of the new "Band of Brothers" podcast, which retraces Easy Company's journey in the HBO war drama series executive produced by Tom Hanks. Plus, learn the true story behind the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which has been turned into the Netflix original movie "Worth" starring Michael Keaton. And finally, watch as Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton partake in Kid Theater in some throwback clips from "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
Band of Brothers Podcast
First up, in what is more of a Morning Listen, HBO Max has launched a new "Band of Brothers" podcast that focuses on the hit HBO war drama series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Hosted by Roger Bennett, he podcast will feature executive producer Tom Hanks and cast members Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, and Donnie Wahlberg talking about the making of the show, which follows an ensemble cast as they embark on a dangerous journey from Normandy to the Eagle's Nest.
The True Story of Worth
Next, now that Netflix has released the movie "Worth" to their streaming library, they've provided a look at the making of the film and the true story that inspired it. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, a legal battle unfolded surrounding the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund that was set up to help the survivors of those killed on that tragic day. Listen as Michael Keaton, Sara Colangelo, Max Borenstein, Ken Feinberg, Camille Biros, and Charles Wolf discuss their work on Worth, and then watch the film.
Kid Theater with Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton
Finally, "The Tonight Show" put together this throwback video featuring both Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton partaking in some Kid Theater back in 2015. In this late night silliness, the actors perform scripts written by kids based on the titles of their movies at the time. Find out how friendship is more important than spying in "Bridge of Spies," and then see how heroic "Birdman" is in the eyes of children.