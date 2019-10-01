Michael Bay has been very busy since giving us one of the worst installments in the Transformers franchise. The director went from Los Angeles to Italy to the United Arab Emirates to shoot the action movie starring Ryan Reynolds, and now he’s delivered the first trailer for 6 Underground, a movie about six billionaires who form a vigilante squad after faking their deaths, all so they can take down some of the most notorious criminals at large. If they simply called this movie 6 Batmans, they’d probably make $6 billion.

Anyway, watch the first 6 Underground trailer below.

6 Underground Trailer

While it doesn’t look quite as self-indulgent as some of Michael Bay’s movies, the level of action you expect from the director of The Rock, Armageddon and Bad Boys is certainly on display here. It’s basically Netflix’s version of Mission: Impossible, with an ensemble team surrounding Ryan Reynolds, but with Michael Bay never letting the camera stop moving and some lame jokes sprinkled throughout. But again, at least the action looks spectacular, especially if you like jumping off high buildings.

6 Underground is meant to be the start of a franchise at Netflix, though it’s not clear if Bay intends to be at the helm of every film in the franchise, just as he did with Transformers. It’s kind of crazy to think that Bay has only directed Pain & Gain and 13 Hours outside of the Transformers franchise. But we’re glad that he’s back doing something a little more original, and hopefully it delivers something as fun as his previous directorial efforts.

This also marks the first collaboration between Skydance Media and Netflix for an event level feature film and the first Netflix project for both Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds. If all goes well, maybe Skydance will start making more tentpole size movies with the streaming service.

Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Mélanie Laurent also star in the film from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

6 Underground will be available on Netflix starting December 13, 2019, and you can even get it mailed on DVD: