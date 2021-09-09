The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Trailer: The Sitters Are Back In Business

Even though everything in Stoneybrook looks familiar, Kristy promises that "this is the year when everything changed." Her mother's new marriage is taking some adjusting to, so Kristy struggles to get comfortable with her new dad. Meanwhile, Mary-Anne's budding romance is adorably sweet and awkward as always, but she's dealing with newness as her relationship with Logan (Rian McCririck) settles into the school year. Big changes also happen at home, as her dad takes his relationship with Dawn's mom to the next level. As for the rest of the club, Stacey is struggling with the spotlight and Claudia continues worrying about her grandmothers health. But through it all, they promise to always have each others backs.

Speaking of change, you might have noticed that Dawn looks a little different this year. Xochitl Gomez, who played the character in season 1, has been recast with Kyndra Sanchez. Sanchez is seen sporting Dawn's signature hairstyle and causing Mary-Anne anxiety, so she's already fitting into the role perfectly. Meanwhile, Gomez will be making her next onscreen appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as America Chavez in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

The rest of "The Baby-Sitters Club" cast returns for the second outing, including Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's mom, Marc Evan Jackson as Mary-Anne's dad, Takayo Fischer as Claudia's grandmother, and Mark Feuerstein as Watson. The series also stars Aya Furukawa, Benjamin Goas, Dylan Kingwell, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, and Jessica Elaina Eason.

Eight new episodes of "The Baby-Sitters Club" arrive on Netflix next month, on October 11, 2021. Below is the official synopsis for the new season.

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, "The Baby-Sitters Club" is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.