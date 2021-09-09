Blood Brothers: Malcolm X And Muhammad Ali Director On How The Netflix Film Shows A New Side To Two Icons [Interview]

You were talking about avoiding some of what's been done before ... I read that you were a film runner for Spike Lee's 40 Acres and a Mule [Filmworks]. In "Blood Brothers," you show a bit of Denzel Washington as Malcolm X and Will Smith as Muhammad Ali. Did the previous dramatized versions of their lives inform this documentary in any way?

Well, it definitely informed some of the information that we were able to glean and able to use. Spike Lee has been a huge influence in my life and my career, just being able to see and be around him on set. And so that was something that was kind of in the back of my mind. But really, in that segment of the film, we're trying to point to the ways in which the legacies have changed. And how they've, over the course of time, over the course of history, they've been, I don't want to say, diluted, but they've definitely been changed and been made more digestible in a way.

That's something we wanted to really get to the core of, which is, what was this relationship all about, and kind of moving to the side the information that we know already, that we've seen already. And so I avoided a lot of the typical conventions that might be used in a film like this, to really get to the heart of these two men, what they saw in each other, and why this relationship really worked in this short, three-year window between 1962 and 1965.

I read also that Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali were a big part of your upbringing, but you didn't actually know they were such good friends. I honestly didn't know that, either, until this year, seeing "One Night in Miami." You talk about how finding new information is at the core of a successful documentary. What are some things that you learned while making "Blood Brothers," in terms of mining new information?

There's a wealth of new information in this film. I think part of that is because the friendship between them, the relationship, really hasn't been explored. It's been mostly documentaries and publications that deal with their legacies separately. We were actually able to find a great deal of archival material, imagery of them together, of them enjoying these moments together, where you see in the photos this beautiful admiration that the two men had for each other and that they shared. A lot of that, I think, is going to be new to people.

One of the rarest archival clips in the film is actually from 1973. It's Muhammad Ali at his training camp in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania. And he actually says, Judas betrayed Jesus, like Malcolm X betrayed Elijah Muhammad. That's a slightly damning quote, but it is of historical record and it is something that I don't think many people have seen. And I think it really underscores just how Muhammad Ali was feeling at that time. Even though it's years after Malcolm X's assassination, he's still holding onto some of these issues of anger, these feelings of frustration, and he expresses that. And then later on, as people will see when they watch the film, those feelings of anger and frustration, they actually change into feelings of regret and remorse.

I don't want to spoil it, but Muhammad Ali does do some kind of symbolic gestures to make good on the past. And so that's a piece of new information. Also, the film presents a story, the Bruce Hill story of 1963. It's one of the segments in the film that we actually animated, kind of graphic novel animation. And in this moment, journalist Bruce Hill actually catches Cassius Clay at the time, leaving one of the mosques in Chicago. And this is before it's been announced that he's part of the Nation. It's a secret. And so, in this moment, Bruce Hill actually chases him in a car, he's pursuing him in a car, and trying to interview him on the road. This is an article that was written in the Chicago Sun-Times that documents this event. But essentially, it's a chase sequence of a reporter trying to get the story on what is Cassius Clay's actual relationship to the Nation of Islam. And I think this story really underscores just that he was keeping this secret, Cassius Clay, he was pursuing the Nation, but he was aware that it might compromise his career and his public image. I think that's a really important piece of new information that's going to blow people away.