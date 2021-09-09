18% Of Horror Fans We Polled Think This Classic Movie Should Never Be Remade

After "The Birds" and "The Shining" is "The Silence of the Lambs" (following the trend of being protective over movies with "The" in the title). Nearly 15% of those polled declared that no one should ever try to remake the 1991 Jonathan Demme serial killer thriller. While "The Silence of the Lambs" hasn't been remade à la most of author Thomas Harris's other work, it did get a television series sequel. Unfortunately, the CBS series "Clarice" couldn't live up to its cinematic predecessor, and the show was cancelled after one season.

"Alien" (1979) came in after "The Silence of the Lambs," and it's the one I'm personally the most protective of. Ridley Scott's seminal horror is a haunted house movie set in a spaceship; just substitute aliens for ghosts. It's atmospheric, moody, and incredibly tense. Balancing the elements of "Alien" correctly without making a shot-for-shot remake would be nearly impossible. (And shot-for-shot remakes don't really work well either, just look at Van Sant's "Psycho"!)

A little more than 10% of those polled are against a remake of "An American Werewolf in London," just like every other sane individual on the planet. The movies people seemed least concerned about being remade were "Rosemary's Baby", "Event Horizon", and "They Live", which all have cult followings but aren't as widely beloved as some of the other titles.

If a remake has something new to add, then it can occasionally work. Horror fans can look to director Fede Álvarez's 2013 remake of the beloved 1981 movie "The Evil Dead" or Franck Khalfoun's 2013 "Maniac" remake for examples of how to do this well. Some of the greatest classics in the horror canon are remakes – just look at "The Thing" (1982) and "The Fly" (1986). Giving creators the benefit of the doubt to maybe remake something in a cool new way sometimes works out, and if it doesn't, we will always have the original!