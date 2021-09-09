True Lies TV Series Casts Someone Who Is Not Arnold Schwarzenegger In The Lead Role

If you watched Fox's "Lethal Weapon" TV series and thought, "I would like to see another '80s or '90s action movie rebooted on network television with a different star," then you are in luck. A new version of James Cameron's 1994 film, "True Lies," has been ordered to pilot at CBS. Cameron will serve as executive producer, but one person who won't be involved is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in the original blockbuster with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Variety reports that Steve Howey ("Shameless," "Reba") will take on the role of Harry, the "benign, play-it-safe, seemingly risk-averse computer salesman and devoted family man, married with two kids," who is secretly "an undercover operative, a first-class spy working for a covert U.S. Intelligence organization."

This is the role Schwarzenegger played in 1994. Variety also notes that, "like the film, Harry's unfulfilled suburban wife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she's recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage."

There's no word yet on who will step in to fill the other main Curtis role as Harry's wife, Helen. Matt Nix, the creator of USA's "Burn Notice" — and, more recently, Fox's X-Men-related series, "The Gifted" — will write and executive produce the "True Lies" pilot. This summer, Nix launched the Disney+ reboot, "Turner & Hooch," a series that prompted The Guardian to ask, "Shouldn't we let sleeping dogs lie?" You could ask the same question of this "True Lies" TV reboot.