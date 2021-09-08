The Many Saints Of Newark Trailer: The Sopranos Prequel Plays All The Hits

I quite enjoyed the previous "The Many Saints of Newark" teaser trailer, but this full trailer is much better. It's more energetic, amusing, and sets the stage for what looks like an epic mob movie. I do think some of the winking at the audience – like when a character introduces himself as Pussy, AKA "Sopranos" character Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero – is a bit groan-worthy here. But I suspect it'll play a lot better in the context of the film itself. In "The Many Saints of Newark":

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

Again: this is a solid trailer. That said, I'm not really getting a "Sopranos" vibe from the footage here. This feels a little bit more like the mob movies that inspired "The Sopranos" rather than "The Sopranos" itself. But perhaps that's appropriate since this is technically the story that would inspire the events of "The Sopranos." It's meta! Kind of! In any case, I can't wait to see this thing. "The Many Saints of Newark" stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga. Alan Taylor directs. Look for the film in theaters on October 1, 2021, and on HBO Max for 31 days following theatrical release.