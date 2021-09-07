No One Gets Out Alive Trailer: Director Santiago Menghini Lures Audiences Into A New Haunted House

A supernatural look at the American Dream seems like an appealing storyline for this fall. Hoping for the best yet preparing for the worst also seems like an apt modern-day motif these days. In the case of "No One Gets Out Alive," I'm staying optimistic for several reasons. First, I love a good haunted house story and hope this narrative does a good job of merging American culture with Mexican culture. Second, the creative team from "The Ritual" is also behind this film!

Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant serve as producers while Andy Serkis, David Bruckner, Philip Robertson, and Jon Croker are executive producers. Bruckner did an amazing job directing the 2017 woodland horror film, so it's exciting to see his involvement. If you've seen "The Ritual" then you know viewers are in for a diabolic treat both thematically and visually. This crew is able to successfully capture the multi-dimensional aspects of grief and elevate a fairly simplistic story with haunting detail. Lastly, this is their second film adaptation from author Adam Nevill, who also serves as an executive producer. Writers Jon Croker ("Desert Dancer," "American Animals") and Fernanda Coppel ("Queen of the South") tackle Nevill's 2014 novel with a refreshing cultural twist since the original book did not feature any Hispanic influence.