Kristen Stewart Felt "Taller" Playing Princess Diana In Spencer

By now, all film fans know that those "Twilight" kids have moved far beyond the vampire-crazed YA flick. Stewart has been showing off her chops for years, in childhood roles like "Panic Room" and recent indies like "Personal Shopper." Given the haunting trailer and wide acclaim for her performance, "Spencer" will be more confirmation of just how talented an actress she is. As for Stewart herself, she seems especially pleased with the role and recently said that she felt "more alive" while making this movie. She even said that the role of the People's Princess made her feel "taller." Speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference Stewart said:

"I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything. I felt more free and alive and able to move — and taller, even."

This revelation shouldn't come as a surprise — Princess Diana is an iconic figure with an especially complex legacy. Her immense popularity is part of why she remains a topic of fascination. Stewart also spoke to this, saying:

"Everyone feels like they know her. That's what's beautiful about her, that she's accessible. You feel like you're friends with her, like she was your mother. But ironically she was the most unknowable person."

The iconic role of Princess Diana has been tackled by quite a few actresses in recent years. This winter also sees the release of "Diana," a musical retelling of the Princess' life. Alongside "Spencer," the musical follows behind season four of "The Crown," which featured Emma Corrin in the same tragic role.

The question of Diana's legacy is huge and filmmakers are more fascinated than ever with finding answers. As a performer, Stewart talked about being drawn to images of the Princess, saying that in pictures and the few fleeting video clips available, Diana "sticks out as a sparkly house on fire." She added:

"There are some people endowed with an undeniable, penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air [as she is], immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely. She made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this light and all she wanted was to have it back."

Between Diana's dazzling presence and Stewart's undeniable talent, "Spencer" is easily one of this year's most anticipated films.

"Spencer" debuts in theaters on November 5, 2021.