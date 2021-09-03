Star Wars Bits: The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, LEGO Star Wars Battles, Star Wars: Visions, Life Day Treasury, And More!

Speaking of "The Book of Boba Fett," LRMonline is reporting that fan-favorite bounty hunter Cad Bane, known for his appearances in "Star Wars: Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," will make his live-action debut in Rodriguez's series.

Before the cancelation of "The Clone Wars" in 2013, Cad Bane was set to appear in a four-episode arc with Boba Fett. The two were going to team up for a "rescue mission" on Tatooine, where Tusken Raiders had kidnapped a child. In a clip revealed during the Animated Origins and Unexpected Fates panel at Celebration Orlando in 2017, Cad Bane and a young Boba Fett engage in a duel where Fett's helmet gets its signature dent and Bane is gravely injured.

"The Bad Batch" season 1, episode 9 ("Bounty Lost") confirms that while "The Clone Wars" arc wasn't realized, the duel did take place in canon. In the episode, Bane headbutts Fennec Shand, revealing that he has a metal plate in his head. As I point out in my 2020 article, Our 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Wish List: Everything We'd Love To See In The New Disney+ Series, we could see that duel play out in live-action while also tying up some loose threads on Bane's fate.