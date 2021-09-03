The Morning Watch: Taking The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 For A Spin, On Set With Nine Perfect Strangers & More
In this edition, watch as Adam Savage takes the rusty Ecto-1 for a spin on the set of the upcoming sequel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Plus, a new featurette for Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" talks to the ensemble cast about their titular characters. And finally, Universal set up a spooky installation for "Candyman" in the middle of downtown Chicago, and plenty of people got the crap scared out of them.
Adam Savage Hops in the Ecto-1
First up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew enjoyed an extensive visit on the set of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," coming to theaters in November. They'll be taking a close look at many aspects of the sequel's production, and they're kicking off their coverage with the most iconic piece of the film franchise: the Ecto-1. The 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura Duplex limo-style endloader combination car has seen better days, but it gets back up and running in the hands of the next generation of Ghostbusters.
Meet the Nine Perfect Strangers
Next, with only a few episodes left in the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers," Hulu has released a featurette with the entire ensemble cast talking about their characters and how they ended up at Tranquillium. Hear what Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Manny Jacinto, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten and Asher Keddie have to say, and then keep up with the show every Wednesday for the next three weeks.
Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman
Finally, with "Candyman" in theaters now, Universal Pictures set up a pop-up installment in downtown Chicago, where the titular killer terrorizes his victims. People on the street were asked to step inside of a dark room filled with mirrors where they had to say "Candyman" five times and find out what happens. Honestly, I'm not sure why these people get so scared when it's clear what's going to happen, but I guess some people just weren't expecting it. Imagine how scary it would have been if Candyman appeared behind them through a trick door?