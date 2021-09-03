The Morning Watch: Taking The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 For A Spin, On Set With Nine Perfect Strangers & More

In this edition, watch as Adam Savage takes the rusty Ecto-1 for a spin on the set of the upcoming sequel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Plus, a new featurette for Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" talks to the ensemble cast about their titular characters. And finally, Universal set up a spooky installation for "Candyman" in the middle of downtown Chicago, and plenty of people got the crap scared out of them.