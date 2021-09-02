Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Last Call Trailer Brings New Adventures And Characters To VR

"Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Last Call" will have players embarking on a quest for Dok-Ondar, the collector who has his own shop in Black Spire Outpost in the Disney theme park land of Galaxy's Edge. Tasked with finding an ancient artifact, players will enter new environments like Sardeevem Chasm and the Cavern of the Moons, encountering pirates, deadly droids, nasty creatures, and a certain tyrannical dictatorship known as The First Order.

During the adventure, players will stumble upon a hidden First Order facility far away from the cantina where Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan) hooks you up with Dok-Ondar. With the First Order's presence growing in secret, you'll likely have to contend with plenty of Stormtroopers, including troop leader Lieutenant Gauge (Daman Mills), the one with the red armor pieces.

Joining in on the adventure again will be the droid shop owner Mubo (Matthew Wood), and this time he'll be joined by Galaxy's Edge smuggler Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings). Accompanying you on the quest is new character Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), the daughter of scholar parents with a healthy respect for history and a penchant for hunting down treasures and keeping them out of the hands of destructive collectors.

Of course, it wouldn't be a "Star Wars" adventure without C-3PO and R2-D2 getting involved in some capacity, complete with Anthony Daniels reprising his role as the golden protocol droid.