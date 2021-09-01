The Muppets Haunted Mansion Will Feature Non-Muppet Darren Criss

Take care foolish mortals cuz Iâ€™m care-takinâ€™ with @TheMuppets for their Halloween special, The Muppets Haunted Mansion coming soon to @disneyplus . Check this grim grinning bro out to socializeâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/8vvWtDegTJ

The first of presumably many flesh and blood celebrities to take part in this special is Darren Criss (of "Glee" and "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" fame), who announced this to the world via a tweet that will grab the attention of any true blue Haunted Mansion fans.

You'll notice that Mr. Criss is striking the pose of The Caretaker, the only living human soul featured in the ride. You spot this shivering, terrified man just outside of the graveyard as the 999 happy haunts are having a massive party.

Incidentally, during the annual "Nightmare Before Christmas" reskin of the attraction, the poor Caretaker and his dog are replaced by Jack Skellington and Zero. If anyone's curious.

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" will see Gonzo spending the night at the spooky haunted house and the mind whirls at what possibilities are in store. Surely, Miss Piggy has to be Constance (the black widow bride in the attic), right? Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem could be the singing busts, and I'm sure the stretching portraits will get some choice felt-skinned cameos, as well.

But what other mortal humans will make an appearance? The sky's the limit when it comes to Haunted Mansion fans, and Disney+ has already shown their willingness to go all out with their streaming content.

One of my favorite Haunted Mansion-obsessed celebrities is Ryan Gosling. You must see him pull out his soapbox when asked about his preference between the original attraction and the "Nightmare Before Christmas" reskin.