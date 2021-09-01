Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Will Make TV Shows For Universal Now

Jordan Peele's production company, Monkeypaw Productions, has seen many of its films distributed through Universal Pictures, including Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" and Peele's own "Get Out" and "Us." Until now, however, it has worked with other partners on the TV side of things, like HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and CBS All Access (now Paramount+).

All that has changed with the success of "Candyman," as Monkeypaw has struck a new TV deal with Universal which will put its film and television projects under one roof.

THR reports that Monkeypaw is moving its TV business to Universal. HBO was the network for "Lovecraft Country," which has unfortunately been canceled. "Hunters" will return for a second season on Amazon Prime, but "The Twilight Zone" has already wrapped after two seasons on CBS All Access. Monkeypaw does still have "The Last O.G." starring Tracey Morgan airing on TBS, but other than that and "Hunters," it doesn't have a lot of ongoing TV projects.

Universal Studio Group president Pearlena Igbokwe had this to say about the deal with Peele:

"The term 'visionary' is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt. He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future."