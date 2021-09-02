The Morning Watch: Behind The Animation Of The Witcher Anime, Jungle Cruise VFX Breakdown & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, go behind the scenes of the animation and character design for the upcoming anime series "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" from Netflix. Plus, get a closer look at some of the gorgeous visual effects for a variety of environments in Disney's "Jungle Cruise." And finally, watch Awkwafina drive around the set of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in a golf cart with Simu Liu and the rest of the cast.
Making of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
First up, Netflix goes behind the scenes of the animation for the upcoming anime series "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf." Listen as director Han Kwang Il talks about designing the character Vesemir, a witcher who was slaying monsters when Geralt of Rivia was still in his youth. Find out how they came up with the character's final look, and listen as the director discusses the use of 2D and 3D animation as well as how his team combined elements of Japanese and American animation styles to create the film's distinct look.
Jungle Cruise VFX Breakdown
Next, the visual effects company DNEG reveals some of the work they did on Disney's adventure movie "Jungle Cruise." Take a look at all the layers that went into creating the iconic Tears of the Moon tree, including the pink glowing light and the surrounding environment. Sometimes it's a shame when stuff like this isn't practically executed, but the digital work done to create this key location in the film is still pretty impressive.
Awkwafina's Golf Cart Tour
Finally, Marvel Studios let Awkwafina cruise around the set of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on a golf cart, and she got Simu Liu and some of the other cast members to join her. The best part is watching Tony Leung get on board, who doesn't really know how to ham it up for the camera and still has the reference dots for the Ten Rings on his arms. How can one man be so badass and adorable at the same time?