The Morning Watch: Behind The Animation Of The Witcher Anime, Jungle Cruise VFX Breakdown & More

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the animation and character design for the upcoming anime series "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" from Netflix. Plus, get a closer look at some of the gorgeous visual effects for a variety of environments in Disney's "Jungle Cruise." And finally, watch Awkwafina drive around the set of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in a golf cart with Simu Liu and the rest of the cast.