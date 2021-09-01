Superhero Bits: Kevin Feige Teases Shang-Chi Credits Scene, Charlie Cox Debunks Spider-Man Theories & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.

In this edition of Superhero Bits: