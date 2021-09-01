Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer: The Weirdest Superheroes Out There Are Back

The violent, irreverent, and downright hilarious show seems intent on further pushing the boundaries of what viewers can expect from comic book television. DC is still in the process of figuring out its overall approach in terms of the ongoing movies, but there isn't a whiff of uncertainty or self-doubt to be seen in a single second of this trailer footage. The first teaser promised (threatened?) that we would be going all the way through the looking glass and nothing we've seen since has even come close to contradicting that bold claim.

"Doom Patrol" stars Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy, and Timothy Dalton as The Chief as the super team attempts to save a world that increasingly seems to want no part of them whatsoever. Season 3 premieres exclusively on HBO Max on September 23.

The official synopsis for the show and for season 3 specifically are as follows:

"Doom Patrol" reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman AKA Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man AKA Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman AKA Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Cyborg AKA Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), all led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder AKA The Chief (Timothy Dalton). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.