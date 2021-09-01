Y: The Last Man Teaser: Fans Are Another Day Closer To A New World

Ahead of its September 13 premiere date, FX has released a new teaser for the upcoming series "Y: The Last Man." The show has been a long time coming and every piece of new footage is a welcome gift to the many fans who have waited years for this world to hit screens. The series is based on the DC Comics Vertigo post-apocalyptic comic series of the same name, from creators Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The world of "Y: The Last Man" starts with a cataclysmic global pandemic, maybe hitting a little closer to home than it originally intended. Except in this reality, the pandemic wipes out every single mammal that contains a Y chromosome — all except for one.

This latest teaser doesn't reveal much new info, pretty much recapping what we already knew. In rapid succession, we're reminded of the premise, we get a brief glimpse at our main character, and a terrifying look at what he must survive. But even without any new revelations, the teaser does succeed in ramping up the hype, showing off just how slick and intense the show will be.

Check it out for yourself — the latest teaser for "Y: The Last Man" is below.