The Morning Watch: Restoring The Batwing From Tim Burton's Batman, Tony Leung's Career Breakdown & More

In this edition, Adam Savage takes a close look at the Batwing miniature prop created for Tim Burton's "Batman" movie from 1989. Plus, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Tony Leung takes a look back at his decorated career in film. And finally, the culinary experts at Binging with Babish provide a great recipe for recreating the black and white cookies from "Seinfeld."