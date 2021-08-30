Old Henry Trailer: Because Of Course You Want To See Tim Blake Nelson Play A Cowboy
Tim Blake Nelson is perhaps most well known for his supporting roles over the years (lookin' at you, "O Brother Where Art Thou"), but that doesn't mean he isn't cut out for leading man status. We don't get it very often and that means it's time to celebrate when these parts do come around.
So bring out the party poppers because it's celebration time. Nelson stars as the title character in a tense-looking western called "Old Henry", which follows an average farmer who has a less than average history of violence and how he reacts when a wounded man carrying a bag full of cash shows up on his property. The film is written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli and stars Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff, Scott Haze, country music superstar Trace Adkins, and Gavin Lewis.
Take a Look at the Trailer
We don't get a lot of Westerns these days. They're often a great vehicle for character actors, and, as you can see from the trailer, this one looks to be keeping up that fine tradition. Tim Blake Nelson squaring off against Stephen Dorff? I'll allow it.
One of the marks of quality I look for when I see a new Western is on the horizon is if the people in the story look like they smell terrible. Like, can we almost see the Pigpen stink lines coming off of these dudes? Does it look like they haven't even seen a bath in at least three months? Is there a thin layer of grime over every square inch of flesh? If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then I know you're on the right track.
After watching that trailer, I can say that "Old Henry" passes that particular smell test.
The unassuming average guy being a secret badass is a well-worn trope throughout all genres and it's a special cornerstone of Westerns. Hell, Clint Eastwood won a trunk full of Oscars for doing exactly that in "Unforgiven." I don't know if the appeal of that kind of story feeds into a kind of wish-fulfillment fantasy for audiences, or if there's something deeper there. But, boy, do we love seeing cocky jerks mess with the wrong person and pay the price, be it Charles Bronson in "Death Wish" or Keanu Reeves in "John Wick."
"Old Henry" is coming to theaters on October 1, 2021.