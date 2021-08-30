Old Henry Trailer: Because Of Course You Want To See Tim Blake Nelson Play A Cowboy

We don't get a lot of Westerns these days. They're often a great vehicle for character actors, and, as you can see from the trailer, this one looks to be keeping up that fine tradition. Tim Blake Nelson squaring off against Stephen Dorff? I'll allow it.

One of the marks of quality I look for when I see a new Western is on the horizon is if the people in the story look like they smell terrible. Like, can we almost see the Pigpen stink lines coming off of these dudes? Does it look like they haven't even seen a bath in at least three months? Is there a thin layer of grime over every square inch of flesh? If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then I know you're on the right track.

After watching that trailer, I can say that "Old Henry" passes that particular smell test.

The unassuming average guy being a secret badass is a well-worn trope throughout all genres and it's a special cornerstone of Westerns. Hell, Clint Eastwood won a trunk full of Oscars for doing exactly that in "Unforgiven." I don't know if the appeal of that kind of story feeds into a kind of wish-fulfillment fantasy for audiences, or if there's something deeper there. But, boy, do we love seeing cocky jerks mess with the wrong person and pay the price, be it Charles Bronson in "Death Wish" or Keanu Reeves in "John Wick."

"Old Henry" is coming to theaters on October 1, 2021.