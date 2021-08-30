The Guilty Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Tries To Save A Life Through The Power Of His Voice

Jake Gyllenhaal has made a name for himself by going out of his way to choose ambitious, unconventional, and demanding roles. When you see his name on an upcoming movie poster, you never know just what kind of performance you might be in for: thoughtful and melancholic, motivated and obsessive, frenzied and over-the-top, paranoid and entirely out of his depth, or anything in between.

"The Guilty" looks to be yet another example of Gyllenhaal challenging himself as both an actor and as a recognizable screen presence, centering on a 9-1-1 dispatcher tasked with saving the life of a frantic caller. Set almost entirely in an isolated location, he has only his steady voice to keep the emergency under control. The new trailer makes that as clear as it possibly can, which you can watch below.