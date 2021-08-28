The Wonder Years Trailer: The Classic TV Series Is Back With A New Perspective

This new series stars Elisha Williams as Dean Williams and is set in the same time period as the original show. Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) didn't have an easy go of things with a butt-head big brother and the most angsty crush on his best friend that has ever befallen a tween, but Dean Williams will surely have even more stuff to deal with.

The late '60s was a time of change for everyone, but particularly for people of color. This show is set just a few years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the perspective of a Black family in this time period is certainly going to be different than a white one.

It does look like this new "Wonder Years" is hitting some familiar notes, though, and I'm not just talking about the title song. Poor Dean's got it bad for a girl in his neighborhood, too, and if they play that up even half as good as the original show did there's going to be a whole new generation madly in love with a fictional character. There is not a person born between 1976 and 1986 who isn't still, to some degree, in love with Winnie Cooper. I firmly believe this.

The updated "Wonder Years" looks to be tackling a lot more tough material as well, but done in the good-hearted, wholesome tone that permeated the original series, at least if the trailer is any indication. It's certainly got a great pedigree behind it.