Marvel's What If...? Episode Endings Could Lead To Sequel Stories For Variant Characters

The quote may be noncommittal, but it does fire up the nerdy synapses a bit. Some of the alternate realities showcased in this series could have a life beyond one single episode, although I will say that the appeal for me of the original comic book (which I read religiously as a kid) was the one-and-done nature of these stories. I could pop in wherever in the run and not be lost.

However, an animated series that serves as a companion to the entire MCU is a little bit of a different situation. They have a Marvel Zombies episode coming up, for instance, and that by itself could be its own show. The comic appearance of the superhero zombies was intended to be a fun little off-shoot and turned out to be so popular that it spawned its own limited series and toys.

These folks know what they're doing. They know how to hook you and leave you wanting more. If you've seen the end of the first episode, you know that opens up a million questions about what's next for Captain Carter and I'd legitimately love to see the answer to that.

Dollars to donuts they're watching fan reactions very closely, and if the demand is there for more of a particular alternative history storyline then we'll get exactly that in a coming season.