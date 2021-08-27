Salem's Lot Finds Its Leading Vampire Victim, Er, Leading Man

"Salem's Lot" was Stephen King's second published novel, and it still holds up — although its prose is a bit more purple than the style he would later adopt. It was previously adapted into a 1979 TV miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper, with David Sole playing the Ben Mears part. The book was adapted into another TV miniseries in 2004, with Rob Lowe as Ben. Now it's Pullman's turn, and I'm sure he'll do just fine with the part.

James Wan is producing, and Gary Dauberman, who wrote "It" and "It: Chapter Two," is on board to write and direct, and that intrigues me. I'm a big fan of Dauberman directorial debut, "The Conjuring" universe film "Annabelle Comes Home," so I'm excited to see what he does here. I'm also excited for a non-miniseries adaptation of the book for a change. Interestingly enough, this isn't the only new "Salem's Lot"-related adaptation. The recently-premiered EPIX TV series "Chapelwaite" is an adaptation of King's short story "Jerusalem's Lot," which is a "Salem's Lot" prequel.