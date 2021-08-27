Under The Banner Of Heaven: Mormon Murder Mystery Adds Wyatt Russell And Sam Worthington

Wyatt Russell, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, and Rory Culkin are now united "Under the Banner of Heaven" with Andrew Garfield. They're among the names that have joined the Garfield-led Mormon murder mystery series for FX on Hulu.

Earlier this summer, we reported that Garfield would star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in a TV adaptation of John Krakauer's "New York Times"-bestselling nonfiction crime novel, "Under the Banner of Heaven." Dustin Lance Black, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with "Milk," is penning the script, while David Mackenzie, the director of 2016 Best Picture nominee, "Hell or High Water," is set to helm.

Now, the ensemble for this limited series is filling out more. Deadline reports that Russell, Worthington, Gough, and Culkin are joining the cast, in addition to Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, and Christopher Heyerdahl. The plot, via Deadline, "follows a detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family's spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust of the government."

For "Under the Banner of Heaven," Black is serving as series creator, and he will executive produce with McKenzie and Imagine Television's Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films and Gillian Berrie are also attached here as executive producers.