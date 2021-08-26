Sci-Fi Crime Series Infinite Thread Coming From Justin Lin And Amazon

The Ramsay brothers wrote "Infinite Thread" on spec, and the script caught the attention of Lin and Andrew Schneider, Lin's colleague at their production company, Perfect Storm. Deadline describes the story as follows:

After a pair of twins are abducted, a determined sheriff deputy embarks on a quest into the unknown that will alter the course of human history. "Infinite Thread" blends true crime and science fiction in its depiction of one man's epic investigation into a crime that breaks the boundaries of time and space.

The Ramsays are writer-directors who, before "Infinite Thread," helmed the Blumhouse horror film "The Current Occupant" for Hulu's "Into the Dark" anthology series. They also directed the thriller feature, "Midnighters." Julius Ramsay has directed episodes of "The Walking Dead," "Krypton," and "The Purge" and won two Emmys for editing "Battlestar Galactica." Alston has been a speechwriter for very important people and is also a journalist at The Daily Beast. Balasco is best known for showrunning "Kingdom," a DirecTV series that followed a retired MMA fighter-turned-trainer played by Frank Grillo. The show ran for four seasons and received critical acclaim.

In addition to being a director, Lin is a powerhouse producer who has backed shows like Cinemax's "Warriors" (a fantastic show on HBO Max that everyone should watch) and "Magnum P.I." He's also directed several "Fast and Furious" movies and is rumored to be on board to direct the franchise's tenth installment.

Lin, the Ramsays, and Belasco pitched "Infinite Thread" out to numerous streaming platforms. Amazon came out on top and won the project in a bidding war. Universal TV is also co-producing the project along with Amazon, given Lin is under a deal with them.

Amazon has just greenlit the production for development, so there's no news yet on who will be part of the cast, much less when the show will premiere on the streaming platform. The genre mashup of the show is intriguing, and given Amazon's commitment to creating big shows with big budgets, I'm curious to see how far those boundaries between time and space are pushed.