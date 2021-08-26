Superhero Bits: The Flash Season 8 Plots Five-Part Armageddon Event, Marvel's Midnight Suns Video Game Trailer & More

When "The Flash" returns for an eighth season this fall on November 16, it will come with an epic five-part event called "Armageddon." Here's the synopsis:

"A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry, Iris, and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."

Along with the cast of "The Flash," the event will also see the return of Brandon Routh, Cress Williams, Kat McNamara, and Osric Chau in their respective roles as The Atom, Black Lightning, Mia Queen, and Ryan Choi. They'll also be joined by "Supergirl" co-star Chyler Leigh as Sentinel and Javicia Leslie as Batwoman herself, marking the first time the new version of the character has crossed over with the rest of the Arrowverse. As for the villains, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will be back as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk respectively.

Showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement:

Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, 'Armageddon' is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned.

There will surely be some surprises in store as well, just as we've seen in previous crossover events in the Arrrowverse.