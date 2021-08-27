Star Wars Bits: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Salacious Crumb, The High Republic: Tempest Runner, Ahsoka, And More
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- Details On Darth Vader's Appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi
- New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer
- Regal Robot's New Salacious B. Crumb Replica
- The High Republic: Tempest Runner Audiobook Clip
- Star Wars X Rocklove Ahsoka Pieces
- Star Wars Podcast & YouTube Round-Up
- And more!
Details On Darth Vader's Appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi
As you may recall, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced last December that Hayden Christensen, the actor who played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, would be returning to play Darth Vader for the "rematch of the century" in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Our friends at StarWarsNews.net have some exciting exclusive details on Christensen's return as Vader, including leaked concept art and artist renderings of photos from the set. Obviously, this information could be considered a spoiler for the series, so proceed with caution!
Synopsis:
Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.
New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer
A new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live, offering the most revealing look yet at the hotly anticipated game. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the ultimate LEGO love letter to Star Wars, allowing fans to play through all nine episodes of the saga, as well as explore 20 unlockable planets and unlock and choose from over 300 characters!
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available spring 2022 for the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out StarWars.com for a great piece by Dan Brooks counting down his 5 favorite things from the new trailer, which you can watch below!
Regal Robot's New Salacious B. Crumb Replica
StarWars.com has a fantastic, in-depth interview with Tony McVey, the sculptor who designed and fabricated Salacious B. Crumb — including a new 1:1 replica statue from Regal Robot — and many other inhabitants of the galaxy far, far away.
"The Kowakian monkey-lizard was cooked up in a single night — in about 10 minutes, McVey recalled in The Art of The Mandalorian Season 1 — and was intended to perch on the shoulder of Ephant Mon, a blink-and-you-miss-it part of the crowd. However, the crew, including George Lucas himself, became so enamored with the creature that the puppet quickly got promoted to Jabba's minion, coming to life at the hands of puppeteer Tim Rose and Mark Dodson who provided the voice. "One day I came in and here was Salacious and I fell in love with Salacious," Lucas said in The Making of Return of the Jedi."
Additionally, the interview also includes Regal Robot's Tom Spina, who takes us behind-the-scenes of recreating the beloved Kowakian monkey-lizard.
The original prop is still in the [Lucasfilm] archives. We do a lot of research at the Skywalker Ranch archives and over the years with my other company, we've done restoration work for them on a number of pieces. So we did get to go and look at that real puppet. We got to spend many, many, many hours and days, actually, with it. We were able to measure things. We were able to take photos and really provide Tony with a foundation to make sure that this new sculpt was going to be one-to-one, 100% the same size, the same look, etc. And, you know, we sent Tony a lot of reference photos. Probably way too many reference photos. He can probably sculpt in his sleep at this point. [Laughs]
If you're interested in Regal Robot's 1:1 replica statue, it'll cost you $3,999.00 — and you better act quick! At the time of writing this article, only 4 (of 150) remain! Each piece in this limited, signature edition will be made in the U.S.A. and hand finished by the FX artists in Regal Robot's New York studio. The accompanying metal plaque is signed by both the original sculptor, Tony McVey, and the character's on-set performer, Tim Rose.
The High Republic: Tempest Runner Audiobook Clip
The High Republic: Tempest Runner, an upcoming audio drama by author Cavan Scott, will focus on one of the High Republic's greatest foes, the Nihil's merciless Lourna Dee, who first appeared in Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi. Gizmodo has unveiled the first clip from the upcoming story, which will come out on August 31. The voice cast is made up of Jessica Almasy, Dan Bittner, Orlagh Cassidy, Sullivan Jones, January LaVoy, Kathleen McInerney, Tara Sands, Vikas Adam, Jonathan Davis, Neil Hellegers, Saskia Maarleveld, Soneela Nankani, Marc Thompson, and Shannon Tyo. Here's the official synopsis for the audio original:
The Nihil storm has raged through the galaxy, leaving chaos and grief in its wake. Few of its raiders are as vicious as the Tempest Runner Lourna Dee. She stays one step ahead of the Jedi Order at the helm of a vessel named after one of the deadliest monsters in the galaxy: the Lourna Dee. But no one can outrun the defenders of the High Republic forever.
After the defeat of her crew, Lourna falls into the hands of the Jedi–but not before she hides her identity, becoming just another Nihil convict. Her captors fail to understand the beast they have cornered. Just like every fool she's ever buried, their first mistake was keeping her alive.
Lourna is determined to make underestimating her their last.
Locked onto a Republic correctional ship, she's dragged across the galaxy to repair the very damage she and her fellow Tempest Runners inflicted on it. But as Lourna plans her glorious escape, she makes alliances that grow dangerously close to friendships. Outside the Nihil—separated from her infamous ship, her terrifying arsenal, and her feared name—Lourna must carve her own path. But will it lead to redemption? Or will she emerge as a deadlier threat than ever before?
The High Republic: Tempest Runner is now available for pre-order here!
Star Wars X Rocklove Ahsoka Pieces
A new series of Star Wars X RockLove pieces, made in collaboration with Her Universe, will put Ahsoka Tano in your jewelry box. Designer Allison Cimino and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein, the voice of the fan-favorite Togruta in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, have joined forces to bring fans a sterling silver and enamel pair of earrings and matching ring that evoke Ahsoka's iconic montrals.
The ring will cost you $99 while the hoop earrings run $135. The product listing pages will become visible at 9AM PST on August 31, so plan accordingly as these items are expected to sell-out fast! Learn more about the collection now on RockLove.com and StarWars.com. As a launch exclusive, the first 1,700 rings and the first 900 earrings include an authenticity card autographed by Ashley Eckstein.
Star Wars Podcast Round-Up
In addition to their Indy Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, Blast Points Podcast has a new episode all about George Lucas!
In the summer of 1971, film scholar and media theorist Gene Youngblood sat down in the grass under the Hollywood sign with some 27-year-old kid named George Lucas for a local public access show on young filmmakers. What came out of it is an endlessly fascinating conversation between two forward thinking and brilliant minds. Lucas shares his frustration at the studio system, says how he thinks of himself as a toy maker and mentions he's just then getting into making movies that have a story. It's a wild ride and all the pieces that eventually lead to the creation of STAR WARS are there! Join us as we discuss all deep the topics and look at this amazing portrait of the artist as a young man! Listen here.
Blast Points also has mind-blowing interview with Steve Bryant from those legendary Star Wars QVC specials!
Back in the 90s, the seeds of Blast Points were planted as we would watch Boba Fett hologram watches and Yoda head mugs be sold on the legendary Star Wars QVC specials hosted by the energetic and hilarious Steve Bryant. It's a dream come true as this week we proudly welcome Steve Bryant on to our show. Join us as we talk to Steve about the time QVC almost burned down and Mark Hamill saved everyone, riding in cars with Steven Tyler, being recognized at a Renaissance Fair, the lasting legacy of the Star Wars QVC specials and so much more. It's the episode everything has been building towards so get out those film strip suspenders, piss off Shatner, listen today and celebrate the love! Listen here.
Talking Bay 94 has a tribute to Star Wars author J.W. Rinzler (1962 – 2021):
I wanted to put this interview, our 6th episode ever, back into the feed, unedited, complete with the sounds of doing dishes and cats in the background, and me being vocally very nervous and very new at this interviewing thing. Rest in peace, thank you for everything, and may the Force be with you. Listen here.
Skytalkers concludes their excellent Knowing Kenobi series with Part 3: The Hanged Man.
Part 3 of 3. Our summer series on Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to a close with our finale episode all about Obi-Wan embodying the tarot card figure of "The Hanged Man." What does that mean and how can we consider Obi-Wan as this figure? Caitlin and Charlotte discuss Kenobi as a spiritual figure, his personal tragedies, how he stands between the living and spiritual world, Obi-Wan as a sacrificial figure, comparisons to Ben Solo, and much more. Listen here.
Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk Star Wars, queerly. In their latest episode of Pink Milk After Dark, they chat with Krystina Arielle.
We sit with Host of The High Republic Show, Krystina Arielle for THE MOST amazing time! Krystina comes 100% in this conversation and it was a real privilege to hold this space with her. We talk mental health, Star Wars memories, sharing Star Wars with new viewers, chosen and Found Family. Then we play "Making the Band" in Star Wars where we get some a-cappella Destiny's Child sung by Kristina herself! Stay 'til the end to listen to Krystina's gift to all of us and her mash-up of Star Wars and The Real Housewives! Listen here.
The Resistance Broadcast is the official Star Wars podcast of StarWarsNewsNet.com. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate about future adventures for the heroes of The Sequel Trilogy.
The "Skywalker Saga" might be over but that doesn't mean the stories of the new generation are. We discuss whether there is a chance the next live-action adventures of Rey, Finn, and Poe could happen on Disney Plus. We also give our picks for the best Star Wars poster of all time, best lines from The Phantom Menace, and go shopping on Ebay for a Star Wars item under $3.00! Listen here.
On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss J.W. Rinzler's passing, Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more!
We dedicate the bulk of the episode to a spoiler-filled discussion of Cavan Scott's new High Republic novel 'The Rising Storm' – we cover our thoughts on Jedi sexy-times, frustrated desires and proto-Force bonds; consider how Marchion Ro compares to Kylo Ren; and place our bets on the identity of 'The Fallen Star' of the next High Republic novel. Listen here.
Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of Star Wars. It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, "Father and Son," listen here.
Around the Galaxy is a one-hour Star Wars fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super fans talking about their Star Wars journey. In the latest episode, Pete speaks with Scott Ryfun.
Scott Ryfun is Brunswick, GA born and bred. A product of the Glynn County School System (which they will neither confirm nor deny), Scott spent his formative years trying to bring entertainment and information to his peers. Upon completion of his time at Florida State University (which will also not acknowledge Ryfun), he decided to move back home and pursue a radio career, where he could apply his specific brand of "infotainment." He currently lives in Brunswick with his wife, his son, and the beginnings of his next career as a hoarder, as he is surrounded by more books, Star Wars items, KISS Kollectibles, and magic tricks than most people will ever see in a lifetime. Listen here.
Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode includes a recap of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1. Listen here.
Podcast of the Whills treats Star Wars like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by his wife, Laura, and Pink Milk hosts Bryan and Tom.
We host our second ever Crossover Episode: Couples Edition as we welcome Bryan and Tom Barry from Pink Milk as well as Nick's wife Laura. We make a cocktail (Tom & Laura's Space Fish out of Water Bowl), play a silly game about Star Wars (and other properties) names, and have a really great conversation about being fans and being married to the fans that are maybe WAY into things. Listen here. You can also watch the episode on YouTube.
Podcast of the Whills also has an episode with yours truly, where we talk about some of the craziest Star Wars rumors, controversies, and conspiracies that have persisted over the years. Listen here.
On Bespin's Other Bits (BOB The Podcast), Star Wars scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general:
This week we're chatting Andor, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and leaks, Venom getting delayed again, Denis Villeneuve's comments on watching films at home, Jake Gyllenhaal not washing and much more! Listen here.
YouTube Round-Up
CBS Sunday Morning has an excellent piece on the maestro himself, John Williams.
ILMVFX has a great video on bringing virtual worlds to life for Season 2 of The Mandalorian.
Have you checked out Silver's Star Wars Thrifting channel? A true scavenger girl, Silver visits flea markets and thrift stores in search of Star Wars treasures.
On the latest episode of Live Action Star Wars, Ralph and James look back at the first season of The Mandalorian:
On Holochronicles, collectors Andy and Josh take a look at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge exclusives and HasLab's upcoming Rancor release!
Star Wars Explained has an excellent interview with David W. Collins, sound designer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, about creating the sound behind the series.
Justin's Collection has a preview of the upcoming Hot Toys Return of the Jedi Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike Secret Base figure. Spoiler alert: it's gorgeous.
On This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away!
And that's it for this edition of Star Wars Bits! If you have something cool from the Star Wars universe that should be included in this column, reach out on Twitter!