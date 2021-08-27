Star Wars Bits: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Salacious Crumb, The High Republic: Tempest Runner, Ahsoka, And More

In addition to their Indy Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, Blast Points Podcast has a new episode all about George Lucas!

In the summer of 1971, film scholar and media theorist Gene Youngblood sat down in the grass under the Hollywood sign with some 27-year-old kid named George Lucas for a local public access show on young filmmakers. What came out of it is an endlessly fascinating conversation between two forward thinking and brilliant minds. Lucas shares his frustration at the studio system, says how he thinks of himself as a toy maker and mentions he's just then getting into making movies that have a story. It's a wild ride and all the pieces that eventually lead to the creation of STAR WARS are there! Join us as we discuss all deep the topics and look at this amazing portrait of the artist as a young man! Listen here.

Blast Points also has mind-blowing interview with Steve Bryant from those legendary Star Wars QVC specials!

Back in the 90s, the seeds of Blast Points were planted as we would watch Boba Fett hologram watches and Yoda head mugs be sold on the legendary Star Wars QVC specials hosted by the energetic and hilarious Steve Bryant. It's a dream come true as this week we proudly welcome Steve Bryant on to our show. Join us as we talk to Steve about the time QVC almost burned down and Mark Hamill saved everyone, riding in cars with Steven Tyler, being recognized at a Renaissance Fair, the lasting legacy of the Star Wars QVC specials and so much more. It's the episode everything has been building towards so get out those film strip suspenders, piss off Shatner, listen today and celebrate the love! Listen here.

Talking Bay 94 has a tribute to Star Wars author J.W. Rinzler (1962 – 2021):

I wanted to put this interview, our 6th episode ever, back into the feed, unedited, complete with the sounds of doing dishes and cats in the background, and me being vocally very nervous and very new at this interviewing thing. Rest in peace, thank you for everything, and may the Force be with you. Listen here.

Skytalkers concludes their excellent Knowing Kenobi series with Part 3: The Hanged Man.

Part 3 of 3. Our summer series on Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to a close with our finale episode all about Obi-Wan embodying the tarot card figure of "The Hanged Man." What does that mean and how can we consider Obi-Wan as this figure? Caitlin and Charlotte discuss Kenobi as a spiritual figure, his personal tragedies, how he stands between the living and spiritual world, Obi-Wan as a sacrificial figure, comparisons to Ben Solo, and much more. Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk Star Wars, queerly. In their latest episode of Pink Milk After Dark, they chat with Krystina Arielle.

We sit with Host of The High Republic Show, Krystina Arielle for THE MOST amazing time! Krystina comes 100% in this conversation and it was a real privilege to hold this space with her. We talk mental health, Star Wars memories, sharing Star Wars with new viewers, chosen and Found Family. Then we play "Making the Band" in Star Wars where we get some a-cappella Destiny's Child sung by Kristina herself! Stay 'til the end to listen to Krystina's gift to all of us and her mash-up of Star Wars and The Real Housewives! Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official Star Wars podcast of StarWarsNewsNet.com. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate about future adventures for the heroes of The Sequel Trilogy.

The "Skywalker Saga" might be over but that doesn't mean the stories of the new generation are. We discuss whether there is a chance the next live-action adventures of Rey, Finn, and Poe could happen on Disney Plus. We also give our picks for the best Star Wars poster of all time, best lines from The Phantom Menace, and go shopping on Ebay for a Star Wars item under $3.00! Listen here.

On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss J.W. Rinzler's passing, Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more!

We dedicate the bulk of the episode to a spoiler-filled discussion of Cavan Scott's new High Republic novel 'The Rising Storm' – we cover our thoughts on Jedi sexy-times, frustrated desires and proto-Force bonds; consider how Marchion Ro compares to Kylo Ren; and place our bets on the identity of 'The Fallen Star' of the next High Republic novel. Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of Star Wars. It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, "Father and Son," listen here.

Around the Galaxy is a one-hour Star Wars fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super fans talking about their Star Wars journey. In the latest episode, Pete speaks with Scott Ryfun.

Scott Ryfun is Brunswick, GA born and bred. A product of the Glynn County School System (which they will neither confirm nor deny), Scott spent his formative years trying to bring entertainment and information to his peers. Upon completion of his time at Florida State University (which will also not acknowledge Ryfun), he decided to move back home and pursue a radio career, where he could apply his specific brand of "infotainment." He currently lives in Brunswick with his wife, his son, and the beginnings of his next career as a hoarder, as he is surrounded by more books, Star Wars items, KISS Kollectibles, and magic tricks than most people will ever see in a lifetime. Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode includes a recap of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1. Listen here.

Podcast of the Whills treats Star Wars like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by his wife, Laura, and Pink Milk hosts Bryan and Tom.

We host our second ever Crossover Episode: Couples Edition as we welcome Bryan and Tom Barry from Pink Milk as well as Nick's wife Laura. We make a cocktail (Tom & Laura's Space Fish out of Water Bowl), play a silly game about Star Wars (and other properties) names, and have a really great conversation about being fans and being married to the fans that are maybe WAY into things. Listen here. You can also watch the episode on YouTube.

Podcast of the Whills also has an episode with yours truly, where we talk about some of the craziest Star Wars rumors, controversies, and conspiracies that have persisted over the years. Listen here.

On Bespin's Other Bits (BOB The Podcast), Star Wars scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general:

This week we're chatting Andor, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and leaks, Venom getting delayed again, Denis Villeneuve's comments on watching films at home, Jake Gyllenhaal not washing and much more! Listen here.