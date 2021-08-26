The Karate Kid Stage Musical To Wax On In A Pre-Broadway Run In 2022

Are you a fan of "The Karate Kid" who's sad that the original three movies will be leaving Netflix next month? Are you extra sad because we also have to wait until December for the next season of "Cobra Kai?" The good news is I have more "Karate Kid" news for you. The bad news is you'll have to wait until 2022 for a chance to see it.

The stage musical production of "The Karate Kid — The Musical" will have its world premiere next May in St. Louis, Missouri.

This musical is exactly what you think it is — a stage adaptation of the 1984 movie, "The Karate Kid," where characters will periodically break out into song. Will they be singing while karate kicking? Will there be a rock ballad called, "Wax On, Wax Off?" I hope so!