The Karate Kid Stage Musical To Wax On In A Pre-Broadway Run In 2022
Are you a fan of "The Karate Kid" who's sad that the original three movies will be leaving Netflix next month? Are you extra sad because we also have to wait until December for the next season of "Cobra Kai?" The good news is I have more "Karate Kid" news for you. The bad news is you'll have to wait until 2022 for a chance to see it.
The stage musical production of "The Karate Kid — The Musical" will have its world premiere next May in St. Louis, Missouri.
This musical is exactly what you think it is — a stage adaptation of the 1984 movie, "The Karate Kid," where characters will periodically break out into song. Will they be singing while karate kicking? Will there be a rock ballad called, "Wax On, Wax Off?" I hope so!
Not Just a Musical — There's Also a Book
"The Karate Kid — The Musical" will also come along with a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen. Drew Gasparini is behind the music and lyrics for the production. Amon Miyamoto is on board to direct, though there's no news yet on casting.
"When I was a young man, my life was forever changed by traditional Okinawan Karate and the instructors who taught it to me," Kamen said in a statement, adding:
"'The Karate Kid' is my love letter to both those masters and their practice. Karate teaches, above all, to follow your dreams no matter what obstacles are put in front of you, and that is the spirit with which all of us are approaching this show."
I'm glad it was some people's dream to take the story of Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and put it to song. One of those people is composer Gasparini, who also shared his love for the '80s classic:
"As I am sure anyone my age can relate to, The Karate Kid has been a major touchstone in my life," he said. "It is such an incredible honor to be able to give a musical voice to such an iconic story that means so much to so many people across the globe. It's a responsibility I don't take lightly, and one I am relishing every second of."
Details on the Pre-Broadway Run
"The Karate Kid — The Musical" is a STAGES St. Louis production and will kick off at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center just outside St. Louis, MO on May 25, 2022. This limited pre-Broadway engagement will run there through June 26.
In addition to the creative team above, the production will include set design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane ("Moulin Rouge," "Hairspray Live!"), costume design by Ayako Maeda, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King ("Hadestown"), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award nominee John Clancy ("Mean Girls", "Diana"), and music direction and arrangements by Andrew Resnick ("The Cher Show," "The King and I").