The Best Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2021

Star Trek - The Original Series ViacomCBS
By Vanessa Armstrong/Aug. 25, 2021 7:19 pm EDT

Summer is ending and so are Netflix's licenses for a few major franchises! If you don't want to get a subscription to Paramount+, now is the time to burrow into your couch and fire up your Netflix account.

Paramount+ properties aren't the only great shows and movies leaving Netflix next month. If you're a fan of James Bond parodies, dark series' set in Victorian England, or Harrison Ford on a plane might want to rush to the streaming platform before it's too late. Read on for our recommendations on what to watch on Netflix before they disappear off the platform this September.

Most of Star Trek

Star Trek - J.J. Abrams version Paramount Pictures

Given ViacomCBS' push for their streaming platform Paramount+, it's no surprise that they didn't renew their license for arguably their biggest IP: "Star Trek."

On September 30, "Star Trek," "Star Trek: Enterprise" seasons 1–4, "Star Trek: The Original Series" seasons 1–3, and "Star Trek: Voyager" seasons 1–7 will leave Netflix and likely not show up on any other streaming platform besides Paramount+ once their licenses expire with other streaming platforms as well.

It looks like some Trek series' will remain past September on Netflix. "Deep Space Nine" and "The Next Generation" are also currently available on the platform, so you won't be completely bereft of Trek on Netflix when October begins.

The Karate Kid Trilogy

The Karate Kid: Part II Columbia Pictures

"Cobra Kai" fans, in particular, might want to fire up "The Karate Kid," "The Karate Kid: Part II," and "The Karate Kid: Part III" before they leave Netflix on September 30. "Part III" in particular is worth a re-watch before Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" comes out this December. Although we don't have the specific date yet for when that season will come out, we do know that Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his "Part III" role as Kreese's friend, Terry Silver.

The Austin Powers Movies

Austin Powers Mike Myers as Doctor Evil New Line Cinema

Yeah, baby! All three "Austin Powers" movies — "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," and "Austin Powers in Goldmember" — will be shagging their way off Netflix on September 30, as well. Mike Myers' parodic takes on the James Bond franchise are fun '90s flicks that are absurdly funny. Do they hold up? I don't think I've watched them since the early 2000s, so can't say for sure. Watch for yourself and decide!

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World - Trailer Screenshot Universal Pictures

The 2010 comic book movie, "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," leaves Netflix on September 15. The movie never took off at the box office but has rightfully earned itself a cult following in the years since its release. Want to see Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim vanquish the exes of his love interest, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)? Better hurry up and watch, because it will be gone from Netflix in a few short weeks.

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Penny Dreadful Trailer Screenshot Showtime

The original "Penny Dreadful" starring Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton, and Billie Piper was canceled before its time. That doesn't mean you can't watch the seasons we have, although you only have until September 16 to do so on Netflix. Maybe just watch up to the second half of Season 3 so you can pretend the show didn't end the way it did.

Ripper Street: Seasons 1-5

Ripper Street Trailer BBC America

Looking for some more dark Victorian content? The British series "Ripper Street" is leaving Netflix early in the month on September 7. The show stars Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession," "Pride and Prejudice") as an East London detective during the time when Jack the Ripper was alive and, well, murdering a lot of women. The show isn't all Jack the Ripper all the time, however: it also focuses on the dynamics and drama between the characters, who each have their own mysteries.

Air Force One

Air Force One - Harrison Ford Columbia Pictures

Harrison Ford is the President and he's on a plane. There are also snakes on that plane. Just kidding! But there are terrorists on the President's plane in "Air Force One," and Ford's President James Marshall must get all action hero-like to save the day. 

Is this movie good? It depends on what you mean by "good." It's a product of the '90s and it has a great cast — in addition to Ford, the movie stars Glenn Close as the Vice President and Gary Oldman as the lead terrorist. Some parts of it (yes, the parts you expect) don't hold up so well. But it's fine and checks that nostalgia box. You have until September 30 to check it out on Netflix. 

TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in September 2021

Boogie Nights New Line Cinema

Here's the complete list of what's leaving Netflix this September:

Leaving 9/3/21

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/21

Midnight Special

Leaving 9/7/21

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving 9/11/21

Turbo

Leaving 9/12/21

I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/14/21

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/18/21

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 9/26/21

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/30/21

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

