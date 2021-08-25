The Best Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2021
Summer is ending and so are Netflix's licenses for a few major franchises! If you don't want to get a subscription to Paramount+, now is the time to burrow into your couch and fire up your Netflix account.
Paramount+ properties aren't the only great shows and movies leaving Netflix next month. If you're a fan of James Bond parodies, dark series' set in Victorian England, or Harrison Ford on a plane might want to rush to the streaming platform before it's too late. Read on for our recommendations on what to watch on Netflix before they disappear off the platform this September.
Most of Star Trek
Given ViacomCBS' push for their streaming platform Paramount+, it's no surprise that they didn't renew their license for arguably their biggest IP: "Star Trek."
On September 30, "Star Trek," "Star Trek: Enterprise" seasons 1–4, "Star Trek: The Original Series" seasons 1–3, and "Star Trek: Voyager" seasons 1–7 will leave Netflix and likely not show up on any other streaming platform besides Paramount+ once their licenses expire with other streaming platforms as well.
It looks like some Trek series' will remain past September on Netflix. "Deep Space Nine" and "The Next Generation" are also currently available on the platform, so you won't be completely bereft of Trek on Netflix when October begins.
The Karate Kid Trilogy
"Cobra Kai" fans, in particular, might want to fire up "The Karate Kid," "The Karate Kid: Part II," and "The Karate Kid: Part III" before they leave Netflix on September 30. "Part III" in particular is worth a re-watch before Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" comes out this December. Although we don't have the specific date yet for when that season will come out, we do know that Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his "Part III" role as Kreese's friend, Terry Silver.
The Austin Powers Movies
Yeah, baby! All three "Austin Powers" movies — "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," and "Austin Powers in Goldmember" — will be shagging their way off Netflix on September 30, as well. Mike Myers' parodic takes on the James Bond franchise are fun '90s flicks that are absurdly funny. Do they hold up? I don't think I've watched them since the early 2000s, so can't say for sure. Watch for yourself and decide!
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
The 2010 comic book movie, "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," leaves Netflix on September 15. The movie never took off at the box office but has rightfully earned itself a cult following in the years since its release. Want to see Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim vanquish the exes of his love interest, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)? Better hurry up and watch, because it will be gone from Netflix in a few short weeks.
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
The original "Penny Dreadful" starring Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton, and Billie Piper was canceled before its time. That doesn't mean you can't watch the seasons we have, although you only have until September 16 to do so on Netflix. Maybe just watch up to the second half of Season 3 so you can pretend the show didn't end the way it did.
Ripper Street: Seasons 1-5
Looking for some more dark Victorian content? The British series "Ripper Street" is leaving Netflix early in the month on September 7. The show stars Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession," "Pride and Prejudice") as an East London detective during the time when Jack the Ripper was alive and, well, murdering a lot of women. The show isn't all Jack the Ripper all the time, however: it also focuses on the dynamics and drama between the characters, who each have their own mysteries.
Air Force One
Harrison Ford is the President and he's on a plane. There are also snakes on that plane. Just kidding! But there are terrorists on the President's plane in "Air Force One," and Ford's President James Marshall must get all action hero-like to save the day.
Is this movie good? It depends on what you mean by "good." It's a product of the '90s and it has a great cast — in addition to Ford, the movie stars Glenn Close as the Vice President and Gary Oldman as the lead terrorist. Some parts of it (yes, the parts you expect) don't hold up so well. But it's fine and checks that nostalgia box. You have until September 30 to check it out on Netflix.
TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in September 2021
Here's the complete list of what's leaving Netflix this September:
Leaving 9/3/21
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving 9/6/21
Midnight Special
Leaving 9/7/21
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leaving 9/11/21
Turbo
Leaving 9/12/21
I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 9/14/21
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Leaving 9/15/21
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Leaving 9/16/21
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/18/21
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 9/26/21
The Grandmaster
Leaving 9/30/21
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love