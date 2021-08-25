The Best Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2021

Summer is ending and so are Netflix's licenses for a few major franchises! If you don't want to get a subscription to Paramount+, now is the time to burrow into your couch and fire up your Netflix account.

Paramount+ properties aren't the only great shows and movies leaving Netflix next month. If you're a fan of James Bond parodies, dark series' set in Victorian England, or Harrison Ford on a plane might want to rush to the streaming platform before it's too late. Read on for our recommendations on what to watch on Netflix before they disappear off the platform this September.